JAY-Z Tops Forbes' List of Highest-Paid Hip-Hop Acts

JAY-Z has apparently made good on his promise to watch the throne, as the rapper just topped Forbes' list of the highest-paid hip-hop acts on the planet. Below are the top 10, along with their annual income; click on the second link for a few more:



1. JAY-Z, $76.5 million

2. Sean "Diddy" Combs, $64M

3. Kendrick Lamar, $58M

4. Drake, $47M

5. J. Cole, $35.5M

6 (tie). Dr. Dre & Nas, $35M

8. Pitbull, $32M

9. Future, $30M

10. Kanye West, $27.5M