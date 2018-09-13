JAY-Z Tops Forbes' List of Highest-Paid Hip-Hop Acts

September 13, 2018
Ivy Unleashed
Singer Beyonce and Jay-Z arrive at the 2015 Costume Institute Gala Benefit celebrating 'China: Through The Looking Glass' held at the Metropolitan Museum Of Art in New York, NY on May 4th, 2015.

Photo By Anthony Behar/SIPA USA

JAY-Z has apparently made good on his promise to watch the throne, as the rapper just topped Forbes' list of the highest-paid hip-hop acts on the planet. Below are the top 10, along with their annual income; click on the second link for a few more:

1. JAY-Z, $76.5 million
2. Sean "Diddy" Combs, $64M
3. Kendrick Lamar, $58M
4. Drake, $47M
5. J. Cole, $35.5M
6 (tie). Dr. Dre & Nas, $35M
8. Pitbull, $32M
9. Future, $30M
10. Kanye West, $27.5M

