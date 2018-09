But isn't this what girl's dream of? Justin Bieber played a short acoustic set outside the Buckingham Palace singing covers of "Tracy Chapman's 1998 hit song "Fast Car," and his 2016 collaboration with Major Lazer and MØ, "Cold Water." Check out the video below.

#IvyUnleashed

@IvyPower96

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bn69yjgh86q/?taken-by=power965