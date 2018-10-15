Kanye Says He Scored 133 on IQ Test, Compares Brain to Women’s Bodies

In the latest installment of “crazy things Kanye West has said,” the rapper and designer is claiming he scored 133 on an IQ test. “I just got back my IQ scores. It’s Mensa level--[a score of] 133, 98 percentile,” Kanye says in a new video rant posted during a family trip to Uganda on Saturday. “Straight up Sigmund Freud, Tesla vibes.” Kanye goes on to liken “when people try to tell me what to do” to someone “touching my brain,” and described the attempt to control his thinking to someone trying to control a woman. “She wants to be in control of her body and choose who she gives it too,” he adds. “And no one can come up and touch it, or take it, or tell her what to do with it. It’s up to her what she does with it. I feel like that with my mind.” Kanye also livestreamed an impromptu musical performance from Uganda on Sunday.