Kanye Wants To Put Late Mom's Plastic Surgeon On Album Cover

Kanye West has revealed that he wants his new album cover to feature the face of Dr. Jan Adams--the plastic surgeon who operated on his mother Donda West just one day before her death. "This is my album cover. This is plastic surgeon Jan Adams. The person who performed my mom's final surgery. Do you have any title ideas?” West wrote to a friend in a screenshot he posted to Twitter on Saturday. "I want to forgive and stop hating." Donda died in 2007 after undergoing a tummy tuck, liposuction and breast reduction. Adams was found not responsible for her death after an autopsy revealed she died from a pre-existing coronary artery disease, as well as some post-op factors. However, Adams gave up his medical license a year and a half later due to unrelated alcohol-related offenses.