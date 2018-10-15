Kehlani Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby Girl

Kehlani announced some major news via social media on Friday: She's expecting a baby girl! As E! News reports, the singer-songwriter included several photos from a maternity shoot with her announcement. In the shots, she's blissfully showing off her bare bump while posing by some trees in a crochet top. She wrote in the Instagram caption that she's always dreamed of having a big, happy, healthy family. She added, "I am so honored to be given this gift by spirit, creator, and an amazing partner whom I trust with my body and life after a very traumatic experience that had me afraid of interacting with men as a whole for what I was sure would be forever." Kehlani also revealed on Nicki Minaj’s radio show that the pregnancy was “planned.” The baby’s father is believed to be Kehlani’s partner Javie Young-White.