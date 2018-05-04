Khloe Kardashian And Tristen Thompson Are "Fully Back Together"

According to Us Weekly, new parents Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are "fully back together" despite reports that he cheated on her multiple times while she was pregnant with their daughter True. "The whole world is against Tristan," a source says of the Cleveland Cavaliers big man. "No one in [Khloe's] world is supporting Tristan and she's still in love with him. Those around Khloe are trying to be as supportive to her as they can. It’s hard, because if everyone distances themselves from Tristan, they’ll risk losing Khloe. Luckily, there’s this buffer time. She always planned to stay in Cleveland the first three months. Now with Tristan in the playoffs for possibly another month, no decision needs to be made right now.”