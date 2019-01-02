Kim And Kanye Baby No. 4?!?

The new year will bring a new baby for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, as Us Weekly reports that the couple is expecting their fourth child via surrogate. The woman who previously served as Kimye's surrogate for Chicago, their third child and second daughter, is once again pregnant--this time with a boy. A source says their second son is due to arrive "in very early May." Back in August, Us reported that Kim and Kanye had one male embryo left from their first go-round with the surrogate and that they planned to implant that last embryo "soon." Kimye are also parents to 5-year-old daughter North and 3-year-old son Saint.