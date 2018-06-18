Kim Kardashian Presidency?!?

After successfully getting President Donald Trump to commute a non-violent drug offender's life sentence, Kim Kardashian is thinking about getting into politics. "Never say never," she told CNN's Van Jones on Saturday when he asked if she would ever run for office. "I honestly saw that if I could use my platform just to do something for one person, that it opens the conversation for so much more and for other people to want to do the same thing." Kim made headlines when she met with Trump in the White House on May 30 and pleaded with him to free Alice Johnson, a Tennessee grandmother who was serving a life sentence for cocaine possession and other charges. Trump commuted Johnson's sentence the following week.