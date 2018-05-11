Kim Kardashian Says She's ALWAYS....

Kim Kardashian may not be the biggest fan of sister Khloe Kardashian's cheating boyfriend Tristan Thompson, but she's still got love for her sis. In a preview for her Live with Kelly and Ryan appearance airing Friday, kim tells Ryan Seacrest, “Yes, I'm always rooting for her, always rooting for love." She adds, "I'm always rooting for family." During an April appearance onThe Ellen DeGeneres Show, Kim called Khloe and Tristan's cheating scandal "so f**kd up." Her comments reportedly resulted in Thompson blocking her on social media.