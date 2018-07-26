Kylie Jenner And Selena Gomez Instagram's Top Celeb Earners
Ka-ching, Kylie! After Kylie Jenner was named one of the richest self-made women in the world earlier this month, she's now topped an annual "Instagram Rich List" ranking the celebs who rake in the most cash from the social-media platform. The 20-year-old earns more per sponsored Instagram post--$1 million, on average--than anyone else in the world. Coming in second was Selena Gomez, who earns a cool $800,000 per post. The rankings also factor in a celeb's total number of Instagram followers. Here are the top 10 earners (check the bottom link for more):
Kylie Jenner ($1 million per post)
Selena Gomez ($800,000)
Cristiano Ronaldo ($750,000)
Kim Kardashian ($720,000)
Beyoncé ($700,000)
Dwayne Johnson ($650,000)
Justin Bieber ($630,000)
Neymar ($600,000)
Lionel Messi ($500,000)
Kendall Jenner ($500,000)