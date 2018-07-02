LeBron James Signs With L.A. Lakers

For the second time in his phenomenal career, LeBron James has left the Cleveland Cavaliers in free agency. On Sunday, it was announced that King James had signed a four-year, $153.3 million contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, where he'll be joined by fellow free agents Lance Stephenson and JaVale McGee, as well as a promising young roster of holdovers. James already owns two homes in the L.A. area, and the Lakers are still reportedly trying to trade for disgruntled San Antonio star Kawhi Leonard. Somewhat surprisingly, the Lakers whiffed on Paul George, who decided to re-up with the Oklahoma City Thunder, while Chris Paul will remain with the Houston Rockets. All-Star center DeAndre Jordan is leaving the L.A. Clippers for Dallas, however, while swingman Trevor Ariza left Houston for a one-year deal with the Phoenix Suns.