WATCH: Lil Nas X Stops by Power 96
Can we expect more Country Trap from his upcoming EP?
May 13, 2019
'Old Town Road' rapper Lil Nas X stopped by Power 96 right after performing this past weekend at Rolling Loud with Billy Ray Cyrus.
Ivy and the Country Trap rapper talk about his single's struggle within the different chart genres, performing at the iconic Rolling Loud Miami Music Festival, what we can expect on his upcoming EP, the music that inspired him while growing up, plus more.
Watch the Full Interview NOW: