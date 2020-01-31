Lil Wayne's Daughter Models For Rihanna's Lingerie Line

Lil Wayne's only daughter, 21 year old Reginae Carter, has been named the newest face of Rihanna's Savage X Fenty lingerie line. “This just the intro, let me not get ahead of myself,” captioned Carter on a picture of herself wearing a lacy pink teddy.(photo below) Reginae Carter has been featured on VH1 television shows — “T.I. & Tiny: Friends and Family Hustle” and “Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta” — and released a song on her father’s latest album, “Tha Carter V.” I’m sure seeing his little girl grow up is a bit awkward! Congrats to her for landing that gig with Ri Ri. That’s HUGE!