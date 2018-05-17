Mac Miller Arrested!!

Mac Miller was reportedly locked up on DUI and hit and run charges on Thursday for driving his car into a power pole in L.A., then fleeing the scene on foot. According to TMZ, an eyewitness called the cops to report that Miller and two friends had ran away after he crashed his 2016 G-Wagon. Cops arrived at the scene of the accident, ran his plates and later showed up at his home to arrest him. The site claims Miller confessed to driving drunk, with a law-enforcement source telling the outlet, "He was the most polite and nice intoxicated person we've ever seen." As of Thursday morning, Miller was still being held on $15,000 bail. His arrest comes one week after reports surfaced of his split from girlfriend of two years, Ariana Grande.