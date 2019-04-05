MAJOR Contraversy Behind Viral Song "Old Town Road"

So no matter what side you're on, this question seems to come across everyone's mine when they hear the song - "What the heck is this?" Rapper Lil Nas X's song "Old Town Road" has people questioning whether it's Country, Hip Hop, or even something else! It even has pople questioning the credibility of the song's "Country" authenticity - to the point that it was taken off of Bliboards Country Music Chart. Country singer Billy Ray Cyrus even jumped on the remix to the song. Check out the very interesting convo below that they had on DAILY NEWS.

#IvyUnleashed

@IvyPower96

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DKZ44uhaNzY