OFFSET Arrested!

According to TMZ.com.... "Offset is behind bars in Georgia after cops pulled him over and allegedly discovered at least one weapon.

Sources tell us the Migos rapper was traveling just outside Atlanta Friday when the vehicle he was in was pulled over for tinted windows. A witness tells us officers then discovered at least one gun in the SUV ... a big no-no for Offset, who is a convicted felon currently on probation.

Offset and Cardi B welcomed their daughter, Kulture, into the world earlier this month ... we're told neither Cardi nor the baby were in the vehicle at the time of Offset's arrest.

We're still working to confirm details with law enforcement."