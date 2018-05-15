Peeing Toddler Causes Couple's Marriage Proposal video to Go Viral!

On Saturday in Michigan, Kevin Przytula got down on one knee in front of a fountain to propose marriage to Allyssa Anter. She said yes, with Przytula's 11-year-old daughter, Kayleigh, filming the magical moment. But it was Przytula's 3-year-old son, Owen, who stole the show by dropping his pants and peeing as the happy couple embraced. After soon burst into hysterical laughter when she caught a glimpse of Owen's impromptu potty-training sessions. "He pees outside at home sometimes in the yard, and we went and got ice cream the other day and he did it in the parking lot there," Anter told MLive after Kayleigh's video went viral. "He just does it without telling anybody; he just pulls his pants down and goes."