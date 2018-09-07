Post Malone "God Must Hate Me!"

Post Malone walked away uninjured after being involved in an early-morning car crash in L.A. on Friday, but he still thinks he knows who's to blame. "God must hate me LOL," Malone tweeted after the incident. UPI notes that Malone was "riding as a passenger inside his Rolls Royce that was being driven by his assistant when it collided into a Kia [in West Hollywood]. The vehicle then smashed through a fence before coming to a stop in some shrubs." Nobody was injured and no alcohol was believed to have been involved. Malone may think God's got it in for him because, earlier this summer, he was also aboard a plane that had to make an emergency landing when its tires blew out.