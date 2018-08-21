Post Malone SAFE After EMERGENCY!

Post Malone is SAFE!! He had a major scare after his plane had 2 tires BLOW, forcing the pilot to return for an emergency landing! He's already afraid of flying as it is, and this definitely didn't help! lol He stressed how much he needed a DRINK! Don't blame the guy. He also tweeted saying "i landed guys. thank you for your prayers. can't believe how many people wished death on me on this website. f**k you. but not today."

