WOW! I think I can speak for my entire #Power96 familia and say ~ THIS MEANS SO MUCH TO US ALL MIAMI --THANK YOU ☀️

@miaminewtimes this is DOPE! 3️⃣0️⃣5️⃣-------- (article below)

#BestOf2018 #MiamiNewTimes @miaminewtimes (look at @thelucylopez looking all cute tho --)

http://www.miaminewtimes.com/best-of/2018/arts-and-entertainment/best-radio-station-10392655