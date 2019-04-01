Rapper Nipsey Hussle Fatally Shot

Grammy nominated rapper Nipsey Hussle was fatally shot outside of his clothing store in Los Angeles yesterday. He was only 33 years old, and was very well respected. Everyone from Diddy, to J Cole, to John Legend have all shared their condolences.

Nipsey Hussle was very muvh loved by his community in L.A. as well! One of the DJ’s (DJ Sourmilk) from Power 106 in LA said it best, “Shocked. Disgusted. Hurt. So many emotions. F*** the music, you actually MEANT something to the people!”

According to reports, a black male in his twenties approached the rapper and his crew on foot around 3:20 p.m. and fired multiple shots and then jumped into a nearby waiting vehicle with a separate driver, who sources say was female - shooting three people in the altercation. Hussle is said to have ties to the Crips, and police are investigating the shooting as gang-related.

In the meantime, two men have posted videos on Instagram claiming they shot the rapper.

Nipsey Hussle is survived by his girlfriend, actress Lauren London, and their 2 year old. This right here broke my heart - In The GQ Magazine Couples Quiz, Lauren London asks Nipsey Hussle what he thinks her favorite thing is about HIM is. She respnded "his soul."

Absolutely devastating! Praying for his family <3