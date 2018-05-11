Rihanna Home Intruder Said He Was Going To ave Sex With Her

An intruder who broke into Rihanna’s L.A.-area home and apparently stayed overnight has been charged with felony stalking. TMZ reports 26-year-old Eduardo Leon of Orange County was arrested Thursday morning after RiRi’s assistant found him in the house with his bag unpacked and his phone charging. Leon told police that he was at the house to have sex with the pop star, although he didn’t intend to use force in the process. The unwanted houseguest was tased and arrested and is being held on $150,000 bail. Rihanna, thankfully, was not home at the time.