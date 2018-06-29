Rubio Ripped For Focusing On F-Bomb After Newsroom Shooting

After five of her colleagues were shot and killed by a disgruntled reader in The Capital Gazette's newsroom on Thursday, one of the Maryland paper's reporters, Selene San Felice, told CNN's Anderson Cooper, "Thanks for your prayers, but I couldn't give a f**k about them if there's nothing else." That f-bomb aired uncensored, which compelled Senator Marco Rubio to tweet, "The F word is now routinely used in news stories, tweets, etc. It’s not even F*** anymore. Who made that decision?" Twitter proceeded to tee off on the failed GOP presidential candidate, with many observers peeved that he chose to focus on a single swear word and not the tragedy itself. Referring to President Trump's infamous Access Hollywood interview, Max Sparber sarcastically replied, "It was just wild when I started seeing the media use the word p**sy without bleeping it or anything. God, how did that even happen? Somebody must have said it in such a blunt, unavoidable way that the media had to report it in full, but who?"