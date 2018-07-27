'Sandlot' star Patrick Renna takes photo with clueless fan

You're killing me, guy in the Sandlot shirt! On Wednesday, The Sandlot star Patrick Renna tweeted a pic of him and co-star Tom Guiry--a.k.a. Ham and Smalls--running into a random dude on the street who just happened to be wearing a t-shirt with the movie's signature catchphrase, "You're killing me, Smalls!" There was just one problem: The guy had no idea what his shirt was referencing. "Said 'nice shirt' to this dude walking by us and he had no idea what we were talking about," Renna wrote alongside their on-the-street group selfie in New York, with his own face on the stranger's shirt. He added, "Thought I would capture the moment."