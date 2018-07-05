Scott Disick And 19-year-old Sofia Richie Moving In Together

"Lord" of the manor! Us Weekly reports that 35-year-old Scott Disick and 19-year-old Sofia Richie--continuing to pretend their relationship is a good idea--are now shacking up in sin. "Scott and Sofia are moving in together,” a source says. "She’ll move into his house." The news comes just a month after the two briefly broke up after Disick canoodled with a mystery woman at Kanye West's YE listening party in Wyoming. Richie also found out that Disick "cheated on her in Miami," according to an insider. Definitely sounds like all systems go on taking this romance to the next level!