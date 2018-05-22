Shaquille O'Neal A Member Of NSYNC?!

On Monday, a temporary glitch in Google's search results replaced Joey Fatone in 'NSYNC with Shaquille O'Neal. Furthermore, when you searched for O'Neal, a bunch of Fatone's information--including his 5'11" height--found its way into the seven-foot-tall former NBA star's online bio. Oddly enough, it turns out that Shaq actually assisted 'NSYNC back when he and the band lived in Orlando (Fla.): Lance Bass tells TMZ that the first place they recorded was at Shaq's house, which featured a home studio. Bass then quipped, "Who doesn't want to replace Joey?"