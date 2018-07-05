Steph and Ayesha Curry Welcomed Third Child

Steph and Ayesha Curry have welcomed their third child, a baby boy named Canon W. Jack Curry. The 29-year-old celebrity chef shared a photo of her three children on Instagram and captioned it, "My heart is FULL. God has been too good to us. Our beautiful baby boy Canon W.Jack Curry 7/2/2018. He joined us earlier than we thought and we couldn’t be more excited and grateful. Family of 5!" Her NBA star hubby also shared a photo of the newborn and wrote, "On this journey, on this quest... protect me... I’m blessed! Steph and Ayesha also share two daughters, 5-year-old Riley and 2-year-old Ryan.