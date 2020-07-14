TGIF Happy Hour with Ivy Unleashed

Become a part of our #TGIF Happy Hour Friday afternoon at 5 pm, Instagram.com/Power965 with Ivy Unleashed! Powered by Stella Rosa Wines!

Ivy Unleashed { @ivyunleashed } chats with her little sis and listeners about #entanglements --, love interests, #ciara baby, and #jlo being SEXY AF at 5️⃣1️⃣!! Be her NEXT GUEST ~ Fridays @ 5️⃣pm on IG LIVE! Powered by @stellarosa -- ______________________________________________________________ #Miami #IGLIVE #TeamPower96