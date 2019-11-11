Trina GOES OFF - "Don't Call Me N****R B***H"

Rapper Trina went OFF!!! According to TMZ, someone inside the Walmart in Cooper City, FL called police after people started hearing two people going arguing loudly. Witnesses say Trina bumped into another woman in an aisle and the lady told Trina, "Watch out, you n****r b***h." Trina went OFF, screaming at the top her lungs! (check out audio below.) You hear Trina screaming at a white woman, "say it again you dirty-ass b***h! I am a n****r b***h. Say it again! I dare you to say it!" Cops didn't take a police report because Trina ended up not wanting to. Cops escorted Trina to her car. That was a BRAVE woman to say somethin glike that. I'm actually surprised that it didn't escalate further!

Ivy