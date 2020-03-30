Virtual Tip Jar: Power It Local, Power It Forward

Power 96 knows you want to help and we know who needs it the most!

Power it local, power it forward with the Power 96 Virtual Tip Jar!

Each week we’ll be highlighting a new charity in Miami with the hopes of getting their message spread and donations made directly to those most vulnerable in our community.

This week learn more about the Miami Diaper Bank! Founded in 2013, the Miami Diaper Bank is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization. The bank’s mission is to collect and distribute diapers and other diaper related products to low-income families and their children, while also raising awareness about the need for diaper donations in the South Florida Area.

Diapers are a basic need for a baby, just like food and shelter. Help the littlest members of our community get clean diapers so they can stay healthy during this time. Babies are our future! To make a donation and pledge your support please see the links below.

DONATE TODAY!

For more information on the Miami Diaper Bank CLICK HERE

Instagram: @miamidiaperbank

Facebook: @miamidiaperbank

Twitter: @Mia_Diaperbank

Power it local, power it forward with Miami's Party Station! #StayConnected