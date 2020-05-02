Virtual Tip Jar: Power It Local, Power It Forward (His House)

Power it local, power it forward with the Power 96 Virtual Tip Jar!

Each week we’ll be highlighting a new charity in Miami with the hopes of getting their message spread and donations made directly to those most vulnerable in our community.

This week learn more about His House! Their mission is to restore the lives of children who have been abused, abandoned, and neglected. We urgently need help as we have been impacted greatly by COVID-19 crisis. We are abiding by the Stay Home Order and have had to purchase additional food, medical supplies and protective gear for the homes. We reduced administrative staff pay by 20% and we postponed our fundraising events that we were intended to continue to meet our children’s needs.

DONATE HERE!

For more information on His House CLICK HERE

Instagram: www.instagram.com/hishousemiami/

Facebook: www.facebook.com/HisHouseMiami/

Power it local, power it forward with Miami's Party Station! #StayConnected