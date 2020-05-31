Virtual Tip Jar: Power It Local, Power It Forward (United Way of Miami-Dade)
Donate directly to those in need today!
Power it local, power it forward with the Power 96 Virtual Tip Jar!
This week we highlight United Way of Miami-Dade! United Way of Miami-Dade is building community by helping people care for one another. Now More Than Ever, Fight For A Stronger Miami. United Way of Miami-Dade is in search of volunteers for both virtual and in-person volunteer opportunities (always following PPE guidelines) and are encouraging the community to donate to United Way as every $1 is turned into $2.94 worth of help.
...And when we are down, we get up and we continue to fight. For 96 years, @UnitedWayMiami continues to help our community's most vulnerable by directly impacting Miami-Dade families through our work in education, financial stability and health...and today is no different. #Miami needs you. Donate to United Way in our fight for a #StrongerMiami via the link in our bio! @pitbull @davegrutman @irie @jonvilma @shanetakecharge @romerobritto @iamzo33 @poncecarlos1
DONATE HERE!
For more information on United Way of Miami-Dade HERE
Instagram: www.instagram.com/unitedwaymiami/
Facebook: www.facebook.com/UnitedWayMiami/
Power it local, power it forward with Miami's Party Station! #StayConnected