Virtual Tip Jar: Power It Local, Power It Forward (United Way of Miami-Dade)

Donate directly to those in need today!

May 31, 2020
Ivy Unleashed
Virtual Tip Jar - Power It Local, Power It Forward
Virtual Tip Jar

Power it local, power it forward with the Power 96 Virtual Tip Jar!

This week we highlight United Way of Miami-Dade! United Way of Miami-Dade is building community by helping people care for one another. Now More Than Ever, Fight For A Stronger Miami. United Way of Miami-Dade is in search of volunteers for both virtual and in-person volunteer opportunities (always following PPE guidelines) and are encouraging the community to donate to United Way as every $1 is turned into $2.94 worth of help.

...And when we are down, we get up and we continue to fight. For 96 years, @UnitedWayMiami continues to help our community's most vulnerable by directly impacting Miami-Dade families through our work in education, financial stability and health...and today is no different. #Miami needs you. Donate to United Way in our fight for a #StrongerMiami via the link in our bio! @pitbull @davegrutman @irie @jonvilma @shanetakecharge @romerobritto @iamzo33 @poncecarlos1

DONATE HERE!

For more information on United Way of Miami-Dade HERE

Power it local, power it forward with Miami's Party Station! #StayConnected

