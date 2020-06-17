Virtual Tip Jar: Power It Local, Power It Forward (AWOM)
June 17, 2020
This week we highlight AWOM, Angel Watching Over Me Foundation! AWOM creates virtual support groups & safe spaces for young girls to speak on their current struggles, & support groups for people who've lost a love one.
Happy Girls Club Friday! To our younger generations please listen to this message as you are all our chance to have a better future in this world. Please don’t only listen but act in this message as you are our domino effect. With love, Ms. Sarah
For more information on AWOM HERE
Instagram: www.instagram.com/awom/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/donate/502490737205835/
