The Weeknd Scrapped Entire Album After He & Selena Gomez Split

The Weeknd has revealed that he scrapped an entire album after he and Selena Gomez ended their 10-month relationship in October. "Prior to Melancholy, I had a whole album written, done," he tells TIME. "It wasn’t melancholy at all because it was a different time in my life... It was very upbeat. It was beautiful." The 25-year-old singer goes on to say that his new album My Dear Melancholy is more reflective of his current state. "I don’t want to perform something that I don’t feel," he explains. He goes on to declare that fans will "never" hear the scrapped album.