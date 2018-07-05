Will Smith And Jada Pinkett Smith Talk Divorce

Will Smith says that he and Jada Pinkett Smith are never going to get a divorce. "We don’t even say we’re married anymore. We refer to ourselves as life partners, where you get into that space where you realize you are literally with somebody for the rest of your life," he recently explained on TIDAL’s Rap Radar podcast. "There’s no deal breakers. There’s nothing she could do—ever. Nothing that would break our relationship. She has my support till death and it feels so good to get to that space." Will and Jada have been married for 20 years and share two children.