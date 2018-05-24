Will Smith Making New Music!

Will Smith is working on new music for the first time since 2005 LP Lost and Found. The 49-year- shared a clip of himself rapping a new track yesterday with the caption "Gettin' back in the studio. Just warmin’ up." Smith also opened up about working on music in an extended video posted on YouTube, saying "At my peak, I was doing a television show, a movie and an album every year. So it was like churning out that creativity. What happens is you get to a point where you get empty." "So I’m excited. I’m reenergized and creating wildly like I used to. I’m ready. I got the beast back."