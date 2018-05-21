Cardi B Had A Crazy Weekend After What Happened To Offset

Cardi B's baby daddy was involved in a very bad wreck over the weekend. Luckily, Cardi B and baby weren't in the car but she did rush by her man's side when he was rushed to the hospital. Police are still investigating what happened but according to Cardi's I.G. post, Offset was trying to avoid hitting someone and ended up crashing his car. Glad he's expected to make a full recovery from his injuries. Check out the video below of the wreck. *WARNING* Video may be a bit graphic for some viewers

Video of Shocking Pictures Offset Car Crash | Migos Member Offset Car Accident Video