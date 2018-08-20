Drake Disses Kanye West While At A Chicago Concert!!!!

You have to be pretty bold to diss someone in their OWN city and that's exactly what Drake did!!!! While on his Chicago stop for the Aubrey & the 3 Migos Tour, Drake decided to switch up the lyrics to his song "Know Yourself." The original lyric goes says, "Then Kanye dropped, it was polos and backpacks." Drake flipped to the lyrics to, "Then Kanye FLOPPED, it was polos and backpacks." Click here to check out the video. WARNING...Video contains profanity. If you listen closely, you can actually hear some of the concertgoers boo Drake for the Kanye reference. Ouch. Many are wondering why Drake is going after Kanye instead of Pusha T but word on the street is... KANYE is the one who gave Pusha T the info to use against Drake. What do you think about the diss?!?!