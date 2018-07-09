Drake's New Album Scorpion Just Made History!!!!

Whether you hate it or love it, Scorpion just made history!!!! The album had made some major moves when it comes to streaming. So much so that the new album by Drake just crossed the one BILLION mark!!!! Yep, you read correctly!!!! According to Billboard, Scorpion is the FIRST album to hit ONE BILLION STREAMS GLOBALLY IN A WEEK!!!! Damn!!!! Salute to Drake on the major milestone!!!! Have you listened to the double album release?!?! What's your favorite track?!?!