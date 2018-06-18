R.I.P. XXXTentacion

According to TMZ, rapper & native to South Florida XXXTentacion was shot dead today. the artist was reportedly out shopping for a motorcyle in Deerfield Beach when he was shot dead in his vehicle as he was leaving the dealership. The rapper was on house arrest for legal troubles but the judge granted him the ability to go out and tour. TMZ has the 9-1-1 dispatch audio which gives details that the suspects are still at large. Click here to listen. According to the Broward County Sheriff's Office Twitter, the rapper was transported to a nearby hospital but he didn't make it. Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy a.k.a. XXXTentacion is dead at the age of 20. Prayers going out to his family, friends and fans during this difficult time.