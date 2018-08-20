VMAs Go Down Tonight & There Is MAJOR Drama BEFORE The Show!!!!

OMG!!!! Tonight's VMAs is gonna be one for the books!!!! Cardi B is opening up the show which is MAJOR!!!! I mean she was a Pre-Show Performer just last year and look at her now!!!! But that's not the BIG news surrounding the show. The seating placements pics have been circling the internet and that's probably how Travis Scott found that he and his bae Kylie Jenner are sitting BEHIND Nicki Minaj. According to TMZ, Travis will now sit on the opposite side of the room from Nicki. Word on the street is...Travis Scott has the #1 album on the Billboard charts and he feels as though he shouldn't be seated behind someone who is #2 on the Billboard charts. DRA-MA!!!! Oh wait and then on top of that Nicki feels as though Travis is only number one because his baby momma Kylie used her platform to boast his album sales. Like I said, tonight's VMAs is gonna be one to watch!!!! Are you tuning in?!?! Will you be tuning in to see who wins or just for the drama?!?!