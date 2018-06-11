Christina Perri Shares Personal Letter About Struggle With Depression

Christina Perri is opening up to share new details about her lifelong battle with depression. The “Thousand Years” singer posted the revelations via Twitter on Friday.



“I was 4 years old when I told my parents to tell Santa not to bring me presents because I didn’t deserve them,” the 31-year-old star wrote. “Just like brown hair and brown eyes, I believe I was born with depression.”



Christina acknowledged that has been in therapy since she was 8 years old. She started in therapy after she tried to hurt herself. Now, Perri calls therapy the "best gift" her parents ever gave to her.“I’m glad we’re all talking about this stuff today because I am not ashamed of my story,” she said.

We are committed to ending the stigma of talking about mental health.

This September, Entercom radio stations across the country will air the “I’m Listening” program to end the stigma of talking about mental health. You can listen to last year's entire two-hour broadcast (which featured artists from Halsey to Jack Antonoff to Khalid and more) by clicking here.

Additionally, ImListening.org has links to additional resources and support for those in need.