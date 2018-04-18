Josh Groban & Sara Bareilles Will Host the 2018 Tony Awards

The 2018 Tony Awards will feature two of our favorite singers as the show’s hosts.

Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban announced via Twitter today (April 18) that they will be hosting the ceremony, honoring the biggest shows on Broadway.



----------------------------CRAZY AMAZING NEWS ALERT!!!! I literally don’t have words so I’ll do this with emojis...------❤️----➕------------!!!!!! #TonyAwards2018 pic.twitter.com/PREncTnSQV — Sara Bareilles (@SaraBareilles) April 18, 2018

The Tony Awards will announce this year’s nominations on May 1. The competition will be tight this year as shows from Frozen to the Mean Girls Musical are expected to be eligible for awards. Plus, stars like(a star of Three Tall Women) and(writer of Mean Girls Musical) could receive nominations as well.“It is my great honor to join my friend Josh Groban in hosting the Tonys this year, and use the opportunity to simply say a heartfelt ‘thank you’ to this wonderful community...in high heels, with jokes,” Bareilles said in a statement."To be at the helm of a night celebrating the best of that theatre with a person I just laugh way too much with is beyond words,” Groban added. “But I will have words on Tony night! The best words!”Meanwhile, Sara and Josh are definitely not strangers to the theater.Bareilles co-wrote (and has starred in) the musical Waitress. Groban starred in the musical Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 last year. Both were nominated for Tony awards for their work.The ceremony will take place on June 10 from the Radio City Music Hall in New York City. The live television broadcast begins at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT (delayed PT) on CBS that evening.