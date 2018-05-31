WATCH: Tyra Banks Shares Homemade Music Video for BTS' "Fake Love"

She’s a model, an actress, a businesswoman (and more). Well, now she is also a member of the ARMY.

Yes, Tyra Banks is celebrating BTS’ incredible success by having a little fun in a new music video. The celebration comes just a few weeks after she met the guys at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas.

“I spent the day jammin to #FakeLove as I got ready for the @agt premiere,” Tyra wrote on Twitter earlier this week. The 44-year-old star also shared a “homemade fierce music video” for “Fake Love.”



Watch the video here:



What @BTS_twt is accomplishing is amazing! First K-pop group in the #Hot100 Top 10! I spent the day jammin to #FakeLove as I got ready for the @agt premiere! The love I have for them & K-pop takin over the USA is real. Watch my homemade fierce music video scene & hair flip! #ARMY pic.twitter.com/ig2We5VChg — Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks) May 30, 2018

Tyra is definitely not the only one who is hooked on “Fake Love” right now. The track made history this week when it reached number 10 on the Billboard Hot 100. It's the first time that a K-Pop song has broken into the top 10.

​“Fake Love” appears on the group's new album, Love Yourself: Tear. That album just became the first foreign-language LP to top the Billboard 200 in 12 years.

UP NEXT: BTS Use Emojis to Describe Everything From Michael Jackson to Taco Bell

We decided to play a little game with the guys backstage at the Billboard Music Awards earlier this month. So we laid out some emojis and had the group react to a few of our favorite topics:

