14 Year Old Turned In By Mother After Robbing Blind Man.

A 14 year old boy was arressted on Sunday after being turned in by his mother after he was caught on surveilence camera stealing from a blind man at a subway station in New York City on May 14th. The teen noticed the 64 year old man and told him he was a police officer with the pretense of offering him help through the train station. The teen is then seen on camera unzipping the man's backpack, taking his wallet before fleeing on foot. The 14 year old charged $500 to the victim's credit card after fleeing on foot. He was eventually turned in to Police by his mother. Watch the video below.

