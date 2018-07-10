Ariana Grande To Headline Amazon Prime Day Concert In NY!

July 10, 2018
JPS

Credit: Handout Photo/Dave Hogan for One Love Manchester via USA TODAY NETWORK

Categories: 
Entertainment

Amazon Prime Day is Monday and I can't wait for that, but I really can't wait for Ariana Grande to headline the Amazon Music Unboxing Prime Day concert in New York tomorrow night, July 11th at 8PM EDT! It will be streamed globally on Amazon.com - Don't miss it! ;)

Read the full article here.

Tags: 
Ariana Grande
concert
Prime Day
Amazon