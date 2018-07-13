Camila Cabello Launching Her Own Inexpensive Make Up Line!

Camila Cabello is launching her own "Havana" make up line, and although she may not end up like Kylie Jenner who is well on her way to becoming a billionaire thanks to her lip kit, Camilla is teaming up with L'Oreal Paris to launch an inexpensive make up line with all products ranging between $10 & $15! It becomes available tomorrow online and hits shelves in stores next month.

