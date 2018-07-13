Camila Cabello Launching Her Own Inexpensive Make Up Line!
Camila Cabello is launching her own "Havana" make up line, and although she may not end up like Kylie Jenner who is well on her way to becoming a billionaire thanks to her lip kit, Camilla is teaming up with L'Oreal Paris to launch an inexpensive make up line with all products ranging between $10 & $15! It becomes available tomorrow online and hits shelves in stores next month.
OH AND THE TEA IS! The Havana collaboration is the very first time that @LOrealParisUSA has done a collaboration like this!!! on July 15th it's available exclusively on https://t.co/jTV8Y7fBt5 and then in August 15th it'll be available everywhere -- ---------- #HavanaCollection pic.twitter.com/P9EeHh9cT9— camila (@Camila_Cabello) July 11, 2018
