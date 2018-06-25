Cardi B & Offset Secretly Married!

June 25, 2018
Cardi B and Offset of Migos walking on the red carpet at the The 2018 MAXIM Party held at Schaffer-Richardson Building on February 3, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Cardi B is in her final month of pregnancy and if you watched the BET awards last night, you may have caught when Offset referred to Cardi B as his "Wife".

According to TMZ, marriage documents have surfaced showing that they married months ago in GA and that the huge marriage proposal and engagement may have all been for show! To read the full article click on the link below!

http://www.tmz.com/2018/06/25/cardi-b-offset-married-marriage-license-wife/

