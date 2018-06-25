Cardi B & Offset Secretly Married!

Cardi B is in her final month of pregnancy and if you watched the BET awards last night, you may have caught when Offset referred to Cardi B as his "Wife".

According to TMZ, marriage documents have surfaced showing that they married months ago in GA and that the huge marriage proposal and engagement may have all been for show! To read the full article click on the link below!

http://www.tmz.com/2018/06/25/cardi-b-offset-married-marriage-license-wife/