Cupid Has Struck Justin Bieber During The Summer

Well if anyone was unsure about Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's rekindle, these photos should sum up how serious their relationship is right about now, this time around anyway.

After dating in 2015, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are definitely official and more so in love now than before, I think it's safe to say. Just check out these photo's of Justin Bieber delivering "forehead kisses" & PDA in public as if no one was watching.

http://www.tmz.com/2018/07/02/justin-bieber-hailey-baldwin-pda-brooklyn-makeout-dating/