I'm not sure if I should thank or hate Ed Sheeran for this. There is a new Heinz Ketchup ice cream inspired by Ed Sheeran's love for Heinz Tomato Ketchup. He even has a tattoo of their logo on his arm!

A Gelato shop called Gelati Enniscrone & Ballina in ireland decided to honor him and came up with the concoction. He is currently on tour in Ireland and It's unknown if Ed even knows it exists or if he has tried it personally.

Ed's only dates remaining in Ireland are in Dublin, and Enniscrone is on the opposite coast, more than three hours away.

Watch the video of the ice cream being served below! :-/